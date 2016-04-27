BRIEF-Facebook reviews over 6.5 mln reports weekly relating to potentially fake accounts- Guardian
* Facebook reviews more than 6.5 million reports weekly relating to potentially fake accounts- Guardian
April 27 Innophos Holdings Inc
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.66
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 sales fell 6 percent to $190 million
* 2016 capital expenditures will approximate $40 million
* Specialty phosphates volumes are expected to decline by 3-5% for full year 2016 compared to 2015
* Adjusted EBITDA results for Q2 are expected to be broadly in line with Q1 2016
* Q1 revenue view $189.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
May 21 Hunstman Corp and Clariant AG are set to announce their merger on Monday, creating a chemical manufacturer with a market value of more than $14 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.