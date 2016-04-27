BRIEF-Facebook reviews over 6.5 mln reports weekly relating to potentially fake accounts- Guardian
* Facebook reviews more than 6.5 million reports weekly relating to potentially fake accounts- Guardian
April 27 Infinera Corp
* Q1 revenue $244.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $246.1 million
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.19
* Infinera corporation reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.08
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.17, revenue view $246.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
May 21 Hunstman Corp and Clariant AG are set to announce their merger on Monday, creating a chemical manufacturer with a market value of more than $14 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.