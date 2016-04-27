BRIEF-Facebook reviews over 6.5 mln reports weekly relating to potentially fake accounts- Guardian
* Facebook reviews more than 6.5 million reports weekly relating to potentially fake accounts- Guardian
April 27 Demandware Inc
* Demandware Inc says Q1 revenue $67.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $64.6 million
* Demandware announces first quarter 2016 financial results
* Demandware Inc says raising 2016 revenue guidance by $3 million
* Demandware Inc says Qtrly loss per share $0.32 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
May 21 Hunstman Corp and Clariant AG are set to announce their merger on Monday, creating a chemical manufacturer with a market value of more than $14 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.