April 27 Cheesecake Factory Inc

* The Cheesecake Factory reports results for first quarter of fiscal 2016

* Continues to expect to open as many as eight company-owned restaurants domestically in fiscal 2016

* Comparable restaurant sales at Cheesecake Factory restaurants increased 1.7% in Q1 of fiscal 2016

* Q1 revenue $553.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $555.1 million

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share

* First company-owned restaurant opened in Albuquerque, New Mexico in Feb and next location is expected to open in Q2 of this year

* Q1 earnings per share $0.68

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)