BRIEF-Facebook reviews over 6.5 mln reports weekly relating to potentially fake accounts- Guardian
* Facebook reviews more than 6.5 million reports weekly relating to potentially fake accounts- Guardian
April 27 Cheesecake Factory Inc
* The Cheesecake Factory reports results for first quarter of fiscal 2016
* Continues to expect to open as many as eight company-owned restaurants domestically in fiscal 2016
* Comparable restaurant sales at Cheesecake Factory restaurants increased 1.7% in Q1 of fiscal 2016
* Q1 revenue $553.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $555.1 million
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share
* First company-owned restaurant opened in Albuquerque, New Mexico in Feb and next location is expected to open in Q2 of this year
* Q1 earnings per share $0.68
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
May 21 Hunstman Corp and Clariant AG are set to announce their merger on Monday, creating a chemical manufacturer with a market value of more than $14 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.