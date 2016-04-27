April 27 Rent-a-center Inc :

* Q1 earnings per share $0.47

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Rent-A-Center Inc qtrly acceptance now revenue increased by 2.7 percent driven by revenue growth in locations open less than 12 months

* Rent-A-Center, Inc. Reports first quarter 2016 results

* Rent-A-Center inc qtrly core u.s. Same store sales decreased by 3.8 percent driven by continued declines in computer/tablet category

* Q1 revenue $835.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $850.9 million

* Excluding special items qtrly diluted earnings per share was $0.48