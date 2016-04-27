BRIEF-Facebook reviews over 6.5 mln reports weekly relating to potentially fake accounts- Guardian
* Facebook reviews more than 6.5 million reports weekly relating to potentially fake accounts- Guardian
April 27 Rent-a-center Inc :
* Q1 earnings per share $0.47
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Rent-A-Center Inc qtrly acceptance now revenue increased by 2.7 percent driven by revenue growth in locations open less than 12 months
* Rent-A-Center, Inc. Reports first quarter 2016 results
* Rent-A-Center inc qtrly core u.s. Same store sales decreased by 3.8 percent driven by continued declines in computer/tablet category
* Q1 revenue $835.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $850.9 million
* Excluding special items qtrly diluted earnings per share was $0.48 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
May 21 Hunstman Corp and Clariant AG are set to announce their merger on Monday, creating a chemical manufacturer with a market value of more than $14 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.