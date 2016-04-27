BRIEF-Facebook reviews over 6.5 mln reports weekly relating to potentially fake accounts- Guardian
* Facebook reviews more than 6.5 million reports weekly relating to potentially fake accounts- Guardian
April 27 Spok Holdings Inc
* Q1 revenue $45.4 million versus $48.1 million
* Spok reports 2016 first quarter operating results; wireless trends improve, software maintenance renewal rates more than 99 percent
* Q1 earnings per share $0.17
* Reiterated that company expects 2016 total revenue to range from $174 million to $192 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
May 21 Hunstman Corp and Clariant AG are set to announce their merger on Monday, creating a chemical manufacturer with a market value of more than $14 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.