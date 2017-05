April 27 On Assignment Inc :

* Sees Q2 2016 earnings per share $0.46 to $0.49 from continuing operations

* Sees Q2 2016 revenue $592 million to $602 million

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.66

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* On assignment reports results for first quarter of 2016

* Sees Q2 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.76 to $0.79 from continuing operations

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.32

* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.66 from continuing operations

* Qtrly revenues were $582.0 million up 17.7 percent year-over-year on a pro forma basis

* Revenues for quarter were $582.0 million, up 35.3 percent year-over-year on an as reported basis.

* Q1 revenue view $552.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.77, revenue view $588.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)