BRIEF-Facebook reviews over 6.5 mln reports weekly relating to potentially fake accounts- Guardian
* Facebook reviews more than 6.5 million reports weekly relating to potentially fake accounts- Guardian
April 27 La Quinta Holdings Inc :
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.09
* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.31 including items
* Says system-wide comparable revpar decreased 2.5 percent compared to 8.2 percent revpar
* Qtrly total revenue $241.7 million versus $248.1 million
* La quinta holdings inc. Reports results for first quarter 2016
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2016 revpar growth on a system-wide comparable hotel basis 1.0 percent to 3.0 percent
* Sees 2016 adjusted ebitda $367 million to $384 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Facebook reviews more than 6.5 million reports weekly relating to potentially fake accounts- Guardian
May 21 Hunstman Corp and Clariant AG are set to announce their merger on Monday, creating a chemical manufacturer with a market value of more than $14 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.