BRIEF-Facebook reviews over 6.5 mln reports weekly relating to potentially fake accounts- Guardian
April 27 Antero Resources Corp
* Antero resources reports first quarter 2016 financial results and increases production guidance
* Q1 loss per share $0.02
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Increased 2016 net daily production guidance to 1,750 mmcfe/d,
* Maintaining original drilling and completion budget of $1.3 billion for 2016
* Bank borrowing base was reaffirmed at $4.5 billion during spring 2016 redetermination process
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.17
* Q1 revenue $721 million versus i/b/e/s view $651.8 million
* Antero's net daily production for q1 of 2016 averaged 1,758 mmcfe/d, including 68,516 bbl/d of liquids
* Q1 2016 production represents an organic production growth rate of 18% and 17% from q1 of 2015 and q4 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
May 21 Hunstman Corp and Clariant AG are set to announce their merger on Monday, creating a chemical manufacturer with a market value of more than $14 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.