April 27 Pilgrims Pride Corp :

* Q1 sales $1.96 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.96 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Pilgrims pride corp says q1 ebit margins of 10.5% in u.s. And 4.8% in mexico operations, respectively

* Pilgrim's pride reports operating income of $189 million with a margin of 9.6% for the first quarter of 2016

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.46