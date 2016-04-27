BRIEF-Facebook reviews over 6.5 mln reports weekly relating to potentially fake accounts- Guardian
* Facebook reviews more than 6.5 million reports weekly relating to potentially fake accounts- Guardian
April 27 Pilgrims Pride Corp :
* Q1 sales $1.96 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.96 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Pilgrims pride corp says q1 ebit margins of 10.5% in u.s. And 4.8% in mexico operations, respectively
* Pilgrim's pride reports operating income of $189 million with a margin of 9.6% for the first quarter of 2016
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.46 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
May 21 Hunstman Corp and Clariant AG are set to announce their merger on Monday, creating a chemical manufacturer with a market value of more than $14 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.