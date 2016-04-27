BRIEF-Facebook reviews over 6.5 mln reports weekly relating to potentially fake accounts- Guardian
* Facebook reviews more than 6.5 million reports weekly relating to potentially fake accounts- Guardian
April 27 U.S. Concrete
* U.S. Concrete Announces Reversal Of Non Cash income tax position; company will restate its 2015 financial statements
* Will restate its financial statements and amend certain disclosures for year ended december 31, 2015
* Restatement is related to company's $24.8 million deferred tax asset
* During q4 of 2015, company concluded that valuation allowance on a portion of its net deferred tax assets could be reversed
* Reflected reversal of valuation allowance in its consolidated statement of operations for year ended december 31, 2015
* Deferred tax asset had no valuation allowance recorded against it as of december 31, 2015
* Adjustments to not affect adjusted ebitda, cash flow from operations for year ended dec 31, 2015 nor our future operational prospects
* To eliminate deferred tax asset from its consolidated balance sheet as of december 31, 2015
* To eliminate a $6.1 million tax deduction included in income tax benefit in its consolidated statement of operations for year ended dec 31
* Intends to file a form 10-k/a for year ended december 31, 2015 as soon as possible to implement these changes
May 21 Hunstman Corp and Clariant AG are set to announce their merger on Monday, creating a chemical manufacturer with a market value of more than $14 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.