BRIEF-Facebook reviews over 6.5 mln reports weekly relating to potentially fake accounts- Guardian
April 27 Universal Health Services Inc
* Q1 revenue $2.45 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.4 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Universal health services, inc. Reports 2016 first quarter financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $1.93
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $1.98 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 21 Hunstman Corp and Clariant AG are set to announce their merger on Monday, creating a chemical manufacturer with a market value of more than $14 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.