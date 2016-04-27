BRIEF-Facebook reviews over 6.5 mln reports weekly relating to potentially fake accounts- Guardian
* Facebook reviews more than 6.5 million reports weekly relating to potentially fake accounts- Guardian
April 27 Tyler Technologies Inc
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.81
* Q1 revenue $185 million versus i/b/e/s view $179.3 million
* Sees fy 2016 non-gaap earnings per share about $3.35 to $3.45
* Tyler technologies reports earnings for first quarter 2016
* Q1 earnings per share $0.44
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 gaap earnings per share about $1.92 to $2.02
* Tyler technologies inc says q1 recurring revenue from maintenance and subscriptions was $110.1 million, an increase of 33.3 percent
* Tyler technologies inc says total backlog was $808.7 million, up 17.3 percent from $689.6 million at march 31, 2015
* Sees 2016 gaap total revenues in range of $750 million to $765 million
* Sees 2016 non-gaap total revenues in range of $765 million to $780 million
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.39, revenue view $775.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2016 capital expenditures are expected to be between $37 million and $39 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Facebook reviews more than 6.5 million reports weekly relating to potentially fake accounts- Guardian
May 21 Hunstman Corp and Clariant AG are set to announce their merger on Monday, creating a chemical manufacturer with a market value of more than $14 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.