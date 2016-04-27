April 27 MPLX LP

* Announces $1 billion private placement of 6.5% series a convertible preferred units

* Net proceeds, after deducting offering and transaction expenses, are expected to be approximately $984 million

* Expects to use proceeds for capital expenditures, repayment of debt

* Agreement for private placement at a price of $32.50 per unit with approximately 30.8 million preferred units to be outstanding at closing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)