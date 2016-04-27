BRIEF-Facebook reviews over 6.5 mln reports weekly relating to potentially fake accounts- Guardian
* Facebook reviews more than 6.5 million reports weekly relating to potentially fake accounts- Guardian
April 27 MPLX LP
* Announces $1 billion private placement of 6.5% series a convertible preferred units
* Net proceeds, after deducting offering and transaction expenses, are expected to be approximately $984 million
* Expects to use proceeds for capital expenditures, repayment of debt
* Agreement for private placement at a price of $32.50 per unit with approximately 30.8 million preferred units to be outstanding at closing
May 21 Hunstman Corp and Clariant AG are set to announce their merger on Monday, creating a chemical manufacturer with a market value of more than $14 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.