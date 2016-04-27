April 27 Ikkuma Resources Corp :

* Announces $7.0 million bought deal private placement of flow-through shares

* Underwriters have agreed to purchase 9,860,000 flow-through shares for re-sale at a price of $0.71 per flow-through share

* Says underwriters have agreed to purchase 9.9 million flow-through common shares of company for re-sale