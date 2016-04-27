BRIEF-Facebook reviews over 6.5 mln reports weekly relating to potentially fake accounts- Guardian
* Facebook reviews more than 6.5 million reports weekly relating to potentially fake accounts- Guardian
April 27 Ikkuma Resources Corp :
* Announces $7.0 million bought deal private placement of flow-through shares
* Underwriters have agreed to purchase 9,860,000 flow-through shares for re-sale at a price of $0.71 per flow-through share
* Says underwriters have agreed to purchase 9.9 million flow-through common shares of company for re-sale Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Facebook reviews more than 6.5 million reports weekly relating to potentially fake accounts- Guardian
May 21 Hunstman Corp and Clariant AG are set to announce their merger on Monday, creating a chemical manufacturer with a market value of more than $14 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.