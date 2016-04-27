BRIEF-Facebook reviews over 6.5 mln reports weekly relating to potentially fake accounts- Guardian
* Facebook reviews more than 6.5 million reports weekly relating to potentially fake accounts- Guardian
April 27 Texas Instruments Inc :
* Ti reports 1q16 financial results and shareholder returns
* Q1 revenue $3.01 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.98 billion
* Sees q2 earnings per share $0.67 to $0.77
* Q1 earnings per share $0.65
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q2 revenue $3.07 billion to $3.33 billion
* Revenue for quarter was down 5 percent due to weakness within personal electronics market, which declined as expected
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.71, revenue view $3.18 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
May 21 Hunstman Corp and Clariant AG are set to announce their merger on Monday, creating a chemical manufacturer with a market value of more than $14 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.