April 27 O'reilly Automotive Inc :

* Q1 earnings per share $2.59

* Q1 sales $2.1 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.06 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $2.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2016 comparable store sales in the range of 3% to 5%

* O'reilly automotive inc sees q2 comparable store sales 3% to 5%

* Sees fy earnings per share $10.10 to $10.50

* Sees 2016 total revenue in the range of $8.4 billion to $8.6 billion

* O'reilly automotive inc sees q2 diluted earnings per share $2.54 to $2.64

* Sees fy capital expenditures $460 million to $490 million

* Fy 2016 earnings per share view $10.67, revenue view $8.58 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says q1 comparable store sales increase of 6.1%

* Q2 eps guidance includes non-cash impact from specific new supplier contract resulting in lifo headwinds of about $23 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $2.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $10.67, revenue view $8.58 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S