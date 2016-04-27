April 27 Ensco Plc

* Q1 earnings per share $0.74

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ensco plc reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 revenue $814 million versus i/b/e/s view $798.2 million

* Ensco plc says two contracts awarded for ensco 8504 in indonesia

* Says two five-year contracts awarded for drilling management services in U.S. Gulf of Mexico

* Reports $5.2 billion of contracted revenue backlog as of 31 march 2016

* Qtrly total average day rate $208,117 versus $243,90

* Qtrly total average day rate $208,117 versus $243,90

* Q1 total rig utilization was 65% versus 86% last year