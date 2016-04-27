BRIEF-Facebook reviews over 6.5 mln reports weekly relating to potentially fake accounts- Guardian
* Facebook reviews more than 6.5 million reports weekly relating to potentially fake accounts- Guardian
April 27 Ensco Plc
* Q1 earnings per share $0.74
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Ensco plc reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 revenue $814 million versus i/b/e/s view $798.2 million
* Ensco plc says two contracts awarded for ensco 8504 in indonesia
* Says two five-year contracts awarded for drilling management services in U.S. Gulf of Mexico
* Reports $5.2 billion of contracted revenue backlog as of 31 march 2016
* Qtrly total average day rate $208,117 versus $243,90
* Q1 total rig utilization was 65% versus 86% last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
May 21 Hunstman Corp and Clariant AG are set to announce their merger on Monday, creating a chemical manufacturer with a market value of more than $14 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.