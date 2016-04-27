April 27 Varian Medical Systems Inc
* Varian medical systems reports results for second quarter
of fiscal year 2016
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $1.09
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.08 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 revenue up about 3 percent
* Sees q3 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $1.16 to $1.20
* Q2 revenue $759 million versus i/b/e/s view $767.9 million
* Sees fy 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $4.55 to $4.65
including items
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $1.01
* Varian medical systems inc says ended quarter with a $3.3
billion backlog, up 6 percent from end of q2 of fiscal year 2015
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $4.58, revenue view $3.22
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.17, revenue view $791.6
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Expects slower than anticipated recovery in imaging
components business due to high inventory levels at a major
customer
