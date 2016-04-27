April 27 Treasury Metals Inc

* Treasury metals announces private placement financing

* Treasury metals inc says to raise aggregate gross proceeds of up to c$2.0 million in units at a price of c$0.48 per unit

* Net proceeds of offering will be used to fund advancement of company's goliath gold project