BRIEF-Facebook reviews over 6.5 mln reports weekly relating to potentially fake accounts- Guardian
* Facebook reviews more than 6.5 million reports weekly relating to potentially fake accounts- Guardian
April 27 Extra Space Storage Inc
* Announces changes to slate of nominees for board of directors
* Says Gary Sabin, one of company's directors, will retire from board
* Says will file a supplement to proxy statement to revise its slate of nominees for election to board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Facebook reviews more than 6.5 million reports weekly relating to potentially fake accounts- Guardian
May 21 Hunstman Corp and Clariant AG are set to announce their merger on Monday, creating a chemical manufacturer with a market value of more than $14 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.