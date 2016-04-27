BRIEF-Facebook reviews over 6.5 mln reports weekly relating to potentially fake accounts- Guardian
* Facebook reviews more than 6.5 million reports weekly relating to potentially fake accounts- Guardian
April 27 Kirby Corp
* Kirby corporation announces 2016 first quarter results
* Q1 revenue $458.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $454.4 million
* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $2.80 to $3.20
* Q1 earnings per share $0.71
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Kirby corp says earnings guidance for 2016 q2 is $0.65 to $0.75 per share
* Kirby corp says narrowing and lowering our full year 2016 guidance to $2.80 to $3.20 per share
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Kirby corp says expects 2016 capital spending to be in $230 to $250 million range
* Expect Gulf of Mexico oilfield services market to remain depressed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
May 21 Hunstman Corp and Clariant AG are set to announce their merger on Monday, creating a chemical manufacturer with a market value of more than $14 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.