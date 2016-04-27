BRIEF-Facebook reviews over 6.5 mln reports weekly relating to potentially fake accounts- Guardian
April 27 Newmarket Corp
* Newmarket corporation reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 earnings per share $5.22
* Q1 earnings per share $5.42 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share view $4.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says sales for petroleum additives segment for q1 of 2016 were $506.1 million, down 8.8 percent
* Qtrly total revenue $509.9 million versus $559.6 million
* Q1 revenue view $525.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
May 21 Hunstman Corp and Clariant AG are set to announce their merger on Monday, creating a chemical manufacturer with a market value of more than $14 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.