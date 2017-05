April 27 Pacific Exploration And Production Corp

* Pacific announces initial order obtained under companies' creditors arrangement act in connection with its previously announced comprehensive restructuring involving Catalyst Capital and Pacific's noteholders and lenders

* Says initial order obtained under CCAA from court

* Says initial order authorizes filing entities to commence court supervised restructuring proceeding

* Says initial order approves U.S. $500 million DIP financing facility

* Pacific exploration and production says under initial order, Pricewaterhousecoopers has been appointed as monitor of co