April 27 Goldcorp Inc :

* Q1 earnings per share $0.10

* Goldcorp reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reconfirmed 2016 guidance

* Reconfirmed 2016 guidance

* Sees 2016 gold production is expected to be between 2.8 and 3.1 million ounces

* Qtrly gold production 783,700 ounces versus 724,800 ounces

* As of March 31, 2016, company had total liquidity of approximately $3.2 billion

* Over next two years, targeting $250 million per year in mine site and corporate efficiencies

* During Q2, gold production will be negatively impacted by planned lower grade mining sequences in most mines

* On track to meet its operating and capital cost guidance for 2016

* Growth capital during 2016 is expected to be approximately $100 million

* Qtrly revenues $944 million versus $1,017 million

* Expected to be substantially free cash flow positive for 2016

* Qtrly silver produced 7.7 million ounces versus 8.5 million ounces Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)