April 27 Oil States International Inc :
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.24 excluding items
* Q1 revenue $169.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $192 million
* Oil states announces first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 loss per share $0.26
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.19 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* "we were unable to offset impacts of continued
deterioration in market conditions"
* Were able to further reduce our debt by $37 million in q1
* "given 2016 outlook, global E&P spending levels are
expected to decline for a second consecutive year"
* Offshore products backlog totaled $306 million at march
31, 2016 compared to $340 million reported at December 31, 2015
