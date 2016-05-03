BRIEF-Verizon CEO says Yahoo deal expected to close around mid-June- JPM conference
* Verizon CEO Lowell McAdam at JPM conference- building fiber infrastructure better than the alternative of buying spectrum
May 3 Archrock Partners Announces First :
* Quarter 2016 cash distribution, financial results and credit facility amendment
* Q1 earnings per share $0.18 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share $0.01
* Q1 revenue $151.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $165.3 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* A cash distribution of $0.285 per limited partner unit
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Verizon CEO Lowell McAdam at JPM conference- building fiber infrastructure better than the alternative of buying spectrum
WASHINGTON, May 22 The Trump administration and U.S. House of Representatives Republicans on Monday asked a federal court for more time to decide how to proceed on the cost-sharing subsidies paid to health insurers that play a vital role in the Obamacare healthcare law.