May 3 Headwaters Inc
* Headwaters incorporated announces results for second
quarter of fiscal 2016
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.13 from continuing
operations
* Q2 revenue $202.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $198.8
million
* Q2 earnings per share $0.03 from continuing operations
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Raised low end of adjusted ebitda guidance from $180
million to $185 million, raising mid-point of our 2016 guidance
by $2.5 million to $192.5 million
