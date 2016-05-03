May 3 IMS Health
* Quarter 2016 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.13
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.42
* Sees q2 revenue up 7.5 to 8.5 percent
* Q1 revenue $774 million versus i/b/e/s view $749.5 million
* Reaffirms full-year constant currency guidance and raises
full-year 2016 reported guidance
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.57, revenue view $3.17
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees second-quarter constant currency adjusted diluted
earnings per share growth of 5.5 to 6.5 percent
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.39, revenue view $780.3
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
