May 3 Cineplex Inc
* Cineplex Inc. Reports record first quarter results,
announces dividend increase and amended credit facilities
* Q1 revenue c$378.9 million versus I/B/E/S view c$359.9
million
* 3.8% dividend increase to $1.62 per share on an annual
basis from current $1.56 per share
* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.36 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Qtrly earnings per share c$0.34
* On may 2, 2016, cineplex entered into amended and extended
credit facilities
* Amended facilities total $550.0 million
* Qtrly diluted net income per share attributable to owners
of cineplex $0.34
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)