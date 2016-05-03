May 3 Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc
:
* Starwood reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.70 from continuing operations
excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share $0.53 from continuing operations
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees q2 2016 earnings per share about $0.69 to $0.74
excluding items
* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share about $3.00 to $3.06
excluding items
* Q1 revenue $1,404 million versus $1,415 million last year
* Sees fy 2016 revpar at same-store owned hotels worldwide
is expected to be up 2% to 4% in constant and actual dollars
* Qtrly worldwide systemwide revpar for same-store hotels
increased 1.0% in constant dollars compared to 2015
* Sees margins at same-store owned hotels worldwide are
expected to increase 100 to 150 basis points in fy 2016
* Revpar at same-store systemwide hotels worldwide is
expected to increase 2% to 4% in constant dollars for q2
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.73 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 revpar at same-store systemwide hotels
worldwide is expected to be up 2% to 4% in constant dollars
* Marriott transaction remains on track to close in mid-2016
and is subject to remaining regulatory approvals
* Q1 revenue view $1.34 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Revpar at same-store owned hotels worldwide is expected to
increase 2% to 4% in constant dollars for q2
* Fy 2016 adjusted ebitda is expected to be approximately
$1.150 billion to $1.165 billion
* Eps before special items is expected to be approximately
$0.69 to $0.74 for q2
* Special items in q1 of 2016 consisted primarily of
restructuring and other special charges of $39 million
* Q1 revenue view $1.34 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.81 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
