May 3 Westlake Chemical Corp
* Westlake Chemical Corporation announces first quarter 2016
earnings
* Q1 earnings per share $0.94
* Q1 sales $975.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $1.02 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.93 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Decrease in income from operations for q1 of 2016 was
mainly attributable to lower North American integrated product
margins
* Olefins segment reported income from operations of $149.2
million in Q1 of 2016, a decrease of $41.9 million
* Vinyls segment reported income from operations of $62.1
million in Q1 of 2016, an increase of $15.0 million
