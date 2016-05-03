May 3 Pfizer Inc
* Reports First Quarter 2016 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.67
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees 2016 reported revenues $51.0 to $53.0 billion
* Now expect to achieve $1.0 billion of Hospira cost savings
by 2018
* Says "for remainder of 2016, we expect to continue to
advance Hospira integration"
* Qtrly established products revenue $5,972 million versus
$5,125 million last year
* Raised midpoint of 2016 financial guidance ranges for
reported revenues by $2.0 billion and adjusted diluted EPS by
$0.18
* Sees 2016 reported diluted EPS $1.72 to $1.85
* Pfizer Inc sees 2016 adjusted diluted EPS $2.38 to $2.48
versus previous view $2.20 to $2.30
* Qtrly global innovative pharmaceutical segment revenue
$3,640 million versus $3,075 million last year
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $2.30, revenue view $51.24
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly reported revenues $13,005 million versus $10,864
million
* Qtrly reported diluted EPS $0.49
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)