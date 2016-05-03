May 3 Molson Coors :
* Reports higher worldwide volume, gross margin, net income
and underlying after tax income for the first quarter
* Qtrly worldwide beer volume of 11.6 million hectoliters,
increased 1.2%
* Qtrly net sales of $657.2 million, decreased 6.1% on a
reported basis
* During quarter, millercoors recognized special charges of
$36.9 million related to planned closure of Eden, North
Carolina, brewery
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.78 from continuing
operations
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.54
