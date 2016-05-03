May 3 Estee Lauder Companies Inc
* The Estée Lauder Companies reports solid sales and
earnings growth in fiscal 2016 third quarter
* Q3 earnings per share $0.73 excluding items
* Q3 earnings per share $0.71
* Q3 sales $2.66 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.65 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $3.09 to $3.14 excluding
items
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $3.00 to $3.07 including
items
* Sees FY 2016 sales up 4 to 5 percent
* Reiterating outlook for adjusted constant currency sales
growth of 7% to 8%,eps growth of 10% to 12%, before charges, for
FY 2016
* Sees for 2016, net sales are forecasted to increase
between 4% and 5% versus prior-year period
* Expects to take charges associated with GTI restructuring
activities in fiscal 2016 of between $.07 to $.09 per diluted
share
* Expects to take restructuring and other charges of between
$600 million and $700 million, before taxes, consisting of
employee-related costs
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $3.15, revenue view $11.28
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* For quarter, negative impact of foreign currency
translation on diluted net earnings per common share was $.03
* Successfully navigate volatility. Company expects to
increase targeted investment spending in fiscal 2016 q4 compared
with prior year
* Company expects to take charges associated with gti
restructuring activities in fiscal 2016 of between $40 million
to $50 million
* In connection with initiative, estimates a net reduction
in range of approximately 900 to 1,200 positions globally
* Company expects to increase targeted investment spending
in fiscal 2016 Q4
* Once fully implemented, leading beauty forward is expected
to yield annual net benefits of between $200 million-$300
million, before tax
* Says for 2016, global prestige beauty is estimated to
continue to generate solid growth
