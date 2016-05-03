May 3 Wesco International
* Wesco announces management change
* Wesco International says Timothy Hibbard, Wesco's vice
president and corporate controller, will serve as company's
interim chief financial officer
* Wesco International Inc says Parks will assist in
transitional matters until his departure
* Kenneth Parks, senior vice president and CFO , has
tendered his resignation to accept a position with another
company
