May 3 Archer Daniels Midland Co
* Adm reports first quarter adjusted earnings of $0.42 per
share
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.42 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share $0.39
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Qtrly oilseeds operating profit of $261 million decreased
$231 million from strong year-ago results.
* Qtrly revenues $14.38 billion versus $17.51 billion
* Qtrly agricultural services operating profit was $76
million, down $118 million from year-ago quarter
* Low u.s. Export volumes, weak margins continued, in
quarter, poor results from global trade desk impacted results
for ag services
