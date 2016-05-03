May 3 Fidelity National Information Services Inc
* FIS reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.79 from continuing
operations
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.17 from continuing
operations
* Q1 revenue rose 4.2 percent to $2.2 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.75 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $3.70 to $3.80
from continuing operations
* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.75 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Fidelity national information services inc says FIS
maintains its 2016 outlook
