May 3 Coty Inc
* Coty Inc. reports third quarter fiscal 2016 results
* Says Q3 adjusted operating income for fragrances decreased
47 pct to $31.4 million
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.09
* For FY adjusted operating income is expected to be in line
with prior year, with high single digit growth on a constant
currency basis
* Coty inc says on track to deliver full year 2016 profit
targets
* Qtrly loss per share $0.08
* Qtrly net revenues $950.7 million versus $933.8 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.12, revenue view $970.7
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says For Full Fiscal Year, like-for-like revenue
performance is expected to remain consistent with year-to-date
trend
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)