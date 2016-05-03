May 3 Scotts Miracle-Gro Co

* Scotts Miracle-Gro Co reports second quarter results; sales growth and gross margin improvement lead to record EPS

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $3.15 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q2 sales $1.25 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.24 billion

* Q2 earnings per share $3.64 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share view $2.51, revenue view $1.24 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.91, revenue view $3.05 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S