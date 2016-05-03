May 3 Abiomed Inc

* Abiomed announces Q4 FY 2016 revenue of $94.0 million, up 39 pct over prior year

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.24

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 30 to 35 percent

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $430 million to $445 million

* Q4 revenue $94 million versus I/B/E/S view $90.5 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Abiomed Inc sees fiscal year 2017 guidance for gaap operating margin to be in range of 18 pct to 20 pct.

* FY2017 revenue view $421.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)