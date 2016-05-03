May 3 Abiomed Inc
* Abiomed announces Q4 FY 2016 revenue of $94.0 million, up
39 pct over prior year
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.24
* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 30 to 35 percent
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $430 million to $445 million
* Q4 revenue $94 million versus I/B/E/S view $90.5 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Abiomed Inc sees fiscal year 2017 guidance for total
* Abiomed Inc sees fiscal year 2017 guidance for gaap
operating margin to be in range of 18 pct to 20 pct.
* FY2017 revenue view $421.2 million -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
