May 3 Endurance International Group Holdings Inc

* Endurance international group reports 2016 first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.16

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Adjusted revenue for Q1 was $253.0 million, an increase of 42 percent

* Gaap revenue for Q1 of 2016 was $237.1 million, an increase of 34 percent

* Qtrly total subscribers on platform were approximately 5.446 million

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted revenue about $1,225 million on a pro forma basis

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted ebitda about $405 million on a pro forma basis