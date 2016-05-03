May 3 Valero Energy Corp

* Valero Energy reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.60

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share $1.05

* Continues to expect 2016 capital investments, including turnarounds, catalyst, joint venture investments, to be approximately $2.6 billion

* Q1 revenue view $13.00 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly refining throughput margin per barrel $7.96 versus $12.39 last year

* Houston Crude unit is on track to start up in Q2

* Refineries achieved 96 percent throughput capacity utilization and averaged 2.9 million bpd of throughput volume in q1 of 2016

* Qtrly operating revenues $15.71 billion versus $21.33 billion