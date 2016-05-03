May 3 Frontier Communications Corp
* Frontier Communications reports 2016 first quarter results
* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.01 excluding
items
* Q1 revenue $1.355 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.35
billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.10 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q1 loss per share $0.16
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted free cash flow (as calculated per
Schedule A) is in range of $800 million to $925 million
* Sees for 2016, capital expenditures for frontier's
combined operations is in range of $1,250 million to $1,400
million
* For full year of 2016 , frontier's expectation for
adjusted free cash flow is in range of $800 million to $925
million
* Says anticipate making contributions to pension plan of
about $15 million to $25 million for full year of 2016
