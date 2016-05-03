May 3 Frontier Communications Corp

* Frontier Communications reports 2016 first quarter results

* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.01 excluding items

* Q1 revenue $1.355 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.35 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 loss per share $0.16

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted free cash flow (as calculated per Schedule A) is in range of $800 million to $925 million

* Sees for 2016, capital expenditures for frontier's combined operations is in range of $1,250 million to $1,400 million

* For full year of 2016 , frontier's expectation for adjusted free cash flow is in range of $800 million to $925 million

* Says anticipate making contributions to pension plan of about $15 million to $25 million for full year of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)