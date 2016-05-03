May 3 Biogen Inc :
* Biogen announces intent to spin off its hemophilia
business
* Intends to spin off its hemophilia business as an
independent, publicly traded company
* New company to be named at a later date
* New company is expected to be headquartered in boston area
* Biogen is expected to provide transition services to new
company for some period of time
* Spin-Off is expected to be accomplished through a
distribution of shares of new publicly traded company to biogen
stockholders
* Spin-Off expected to be done through distribution of
shares of new publicly traded company to biogen stockholders, in
a tax-free deal
* New co expected to continue to develop and commercialize
eloctate,alprolix under biogen's existing collaboration
agreement with biovitrum ab
* Spin-Off is planned to be completed by end of 2016 or
early 2017
* New company will retain commercial rights for eloctate and
alprolix for north america
* To focus on novel therapies for neurology
