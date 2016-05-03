May 3 Cummins Inc
* Cummins reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 earnings per share $1.87
* Q1 revenue $4.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.3 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.78 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Cummins Inc says Cummins reaffirms full year guidance for
revenues and EBIT
* Cummins Inc qtrly currency negatively impacted revenues by
approximately 3 percent compared to last year, primarily due to
a stronger us dollar
* FY2016 earnings per share view $7.77, revenue view $17.59
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)