May 3 Sprint Corp

* Q4 loss per share $0.14

* Q4 revenue $8.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $8.06 billion

* Continues to expect approximately $1 billion of transformation program costs

* Sprint Corp sees fiscal year 2016 cash capital expenditures, excluding indirect channel device leases, to be approximately $3 billion

* Sees fiscal year 2016 adjusted free cash flow to be around break-even

* Sprint platform total net additions were 447,000 in fiscal Q4, including postpaid net additions of 56,000, prepaid net losses of 264,000

* Qtrly Sprint platform prepaid phone abpu $71.53 versus $69.19

* Qtrly Sprint platform postpaid churn 1.72 percent versus 1.84 percent last year

* Sprint finishes fiscal year 2015 by generating positive annual operating income for the first time in nine years and delivering more postpaid phone net additions than Verizon and AT&T for the first time on record in the fiscal fourth quarte

* Moving forward, Sprint expects a sustainable reduction of $2 billion or more of run rate operating expenses exiting fiscal year 2016

* Sprint Corp sees fiscal year 2016 adjusted EBITDA to be $9.5 billion to $10 billion

* Company expects fiscal year 2016 operating income to be $1 billion to $1.5 billion

* Qtrly Sprint platform postpaid phone arpu $59.45 versus $63.76

* Total connections at q4 end 58.8 million versus 58.4 million at q3-end

* Qtrly Sprint platform prepaid churn 5.65 percent versus 3.84 percent last year

* Qtrly Sprint platform postpaid ARPU $ 51.68 versus $ 56.94

* Qtrly Sprint platform prepaid ARPU $27.72 versus $27.50