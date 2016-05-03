May 3 Sprint Corp
* Q4 loss per share $0.14
* Q4 revenue $8.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $8.06 billion
* Continues to expect approximately $1 billion of
transformation program costs
* Sprint Corp sees fiscal year 2016 cash capital
expenditures, excluding indirect channel device leases, to be
approximately $3 billion
* Sees fiscal year 2016 adjusted free cash flow to be around
break-even
* Sprint platform total net additions were 447,000 in fiscal
Q4, including postpaid net additions of 56,000, prepaid net
losses of 264,000
* Qtrly Sprint platform prepaid phone abpu $71.53 versus
$69.19
* Qtrly Sprint platform postpaid churn 1.72 percent versus
1.84 percent last year
* Sprint finishes fiscal year 2015 by generating positive
annual operating income for the first time in nine years and
delivering more postpaid phone net additions than Verizon and
AT&T for the first time on record in the fiscal fourth quarte
* Moving forward, Sprint expects a sustainable reduction of
$2 billion or more of run rate operating expenses exiting fiscal
year 2016
* Sprint Corp sees fiscal year 2016 adjusted EBITDA to be
$9.5 billion to $10 billion
* Company expects fiscal year 2016 operating income to be $1
billion to $1.5 billion
* Qtrly Sprint platform postpaid phone arpu $59.45 versus
$63.76
* Total connections at q4 end 58.8 million versus 58.4
million at q3-end
* Qtrly Sprint platform prepaid churn 5.65 percent versus
3.84 percent last year
* Says expects fiscal year 2016 cash capital expenditures,
excluding indirect channel device leases, to be approximately $3
billion
* Qtrly Sprint platform postpaid ARPU $ 51.68 versus $ 56.94
* Qtrly Sprint platform prepaid ARPU $27.72 versus $27.50
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)