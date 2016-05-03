May 3 Vishay Intertechnology Inc
* Vishay reports results for first quarter 2016
* Q1 earnings per share $0.19
* Q1 revenue $570.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $559.2
million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.19
* Sees q2 2016 revenue $565 million to $605 million
* Sees guidance for q2 2016 for revenues of $565 - $605
million and gross margins of 23% - 25%
* Initiating a $100 million stock repurchase program over
one year
