May 3 Kemet Corp
* Kemet reports preliminary fourth quarter and fiscal year
2016 results
* Q4 sales fell 5 percent to $183.9 million
* Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.04
* Board authorizes debt repurchase plan for fiscal year 2017
* Will initially repurchase debt of up to $20 million over
course of fiscal year 2017 that began april 1, 2016
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.07, revenue view $180.8
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly loss per share from continuing operations $0.33
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)