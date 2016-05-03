May 3 Kemet Corp

* Kemet reports preliminary fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results

* Q4 sales fell 5 percent to $183.9 million

* Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.04

* Board authorizes debt repurchase plan for fiscal year 2017

* Will initially repurchase debt of up to $20 million over course of fiscal year 2017 that began april 1, 2016

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.07, revenue view $180.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly loss per share from continuing operations $0.33