* Coty inc. Announces update on transaction with p&g beauty
brands
* Coty inc deal expected to close october 2016
* Anticipated meaningful eps accretion from deal due to
approximately $780 million of cost synergies
* To acquire p&g's fragrance, color cosmetics and hair color
business ("p&g beauty brands") through a reverse morris trust
structure
* To realize cost synergies and close transaction, co
anticipating to incur one-off costs of approximately $1.2
billion over next four years
* Says following close of transaction, annual dividend is
expected to increase to $0.50 per share
* Estimated cost savings have been increased to
approximately $780 million annually, or 16% of acquired
revenues, after next four years post deal
